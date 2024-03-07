Bio

Kat Gref is the Managing Director of Columbus Technologies, a provider of an AI-powered strategy execution platform and consultancy services that drive organizational performance improvement through value generation, business agility, and AI-enabled intelligent decision-making. With Columbus, organizations adopt new ways of working, empowering leadership to deliver on strategic outcomes while fostering an engaged and unified culture to manage change and drive growth effectively.

Operating from Dubai, UAE, and Edinburgh, UK, Columbus enables organizations to achieve their most ambitious goals through shared purpose collectives and data-driven insights. With a prestigious client roster, the Columbus team has collaborated with over 130 of the world’s highest-performing businesses, continuously bringing the latest innovations and best practices to its clients.