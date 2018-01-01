Kate Lister

Kate Lister is a former banker, small-business investor and veteran entrepreneur. Her books and websites include Finding Money: The Small Business Guide to Financing and Undress For Success: The Naked Truth About Making Money at Home.

The Myth of the Business Plan
Project Grow

Don't fall prey to analysis by paralysis. Writing a business plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you're agonizing over a written plan, your time might be better spent talking to potential customers.
3 min read
A Primer on Cash-Flow Projections
Finance

Regular cash flow projections can keep creditors at bay--and go a long way toward ensuring the good health of your business
3 min read
Should You Tap a Nest Egg to Start a Business?
Finance

Is funding your startup with your retirement savings ill-advised or smart investing?
3 min read
The Myth of Government Grants
Finance

Many government grants are available for small businesses, but research carefully.
3 min read
The Three Questions Venture Capital Investors Will Ask
Finance

You'll still have to convince venture capitalists that your brilliant inventions aren't a waste of time.
3 min read
Myth of the Business Plan
Starting a Business

Writing one is largely a joke. Seriously.
4 min read
Selling Equity: A High-Stakes Game
Starting a Business

Sidestepping the traps of equity fund-raising
3 min read
The Numbers That Matter
Starting a Business

Here's a secret: Bankers don't actually read financial statements -- at least, not at first. Here's what they do look at.
5 min read
What the Banker Found
Starting a Business

Keep meticulous financial records from Day One, or pay the price later.
4 min read
The World of Crowd Funding
Starting a Business

What if total strangers gave you money to start a business and didn't even ask to be paid back? At IndieGoGo.com, they just might.
4 min read
Making the Most of Freelance Talent
Growth Strategies

Almost every company in America is outsourcing at least part of its work--but not always getting the results it needs. Here's how to do it right.
12 min read
Is That a Business Credit Card in Your Wallet?
Finance

If it is, forget the Credit Card Act--you're as vulnerable as ever to sky-high rates, erratic billing and unexpected fees.
4 min read
The Easiest Way to Raise Money
Starting a Business

It's simple: Don't spend it. Here are 10 ways entrepreneurs waste their hard-earned capital.
4 min read
The $48,000 Question
Starting a Business

Where, exactly, do startups get their money? The answer may surprise you.
4 min read
