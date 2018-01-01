Kate Lister is a former banker, small-business investor and veteran entrepreneur. Her books and websites include Finding Money: The Small Business Guide to Financing and Undress For Success: The Naked Truth About Making Money at Home.
Project Grow
The Myth of the Business Plan
Don't fall prey to analysis by paralysis. Writing a business plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you're agonizing over a written plan, your time might be better spent talking to potential customers.
Finance
A Primer on Cash-Flow Projections
Regular cash flow projections can keep creditors at bay--and go a long way toward ensuring the good health of your business
Finance
Should You Tap a Nest Egg to Start a Business?
Is funding your startup with your retirement savings ill-advised or smart investing?
Finance
The Myth of Government Grants
Many government grants are available for small businesses, but research carefully.
Finance
The Three Questions Venture Capital Investors Will Ask
You'll still have to convince venture capitalists that your brilliant inventions aren't a waste of time.
Starting a Business
Starting a Business
Selling Equity: A High-Stakes Game
Sidestepping the traps of equity fund-raising
Starting a Business
The Numbers That Matter
Here's a secret: Bankers don't actually read financial statements -- at least, not at first. Here's what they do look at.
Starting a Business
What the Banker Found
Keep meticulous financial records from Day One, or pay the price later.
Starting a Business
The World of Crowd Funding
What if total strangers gave you money to start a business and didn't even ask to be paid back? At IndieGoGo.com, they just might.
Growth Strategies
Making the Most of Freelance Talent
Almost every company in America is outsourcing at least part of its work--but not always getting the results it needs. Here's how to do it right.
Finance
Is That a Business Credit Card in Your Wallet?
If it is, forget the Credit Card Act--you're as vulnerable as ever to sky-high rates, erratic billing and unexpected fees.
Starting a Business
The Easiest Way to Raise Money
It's simple: Don't spend it. Here are 10 ways entrepreneurs waste their hard-earned capital.
Starting a Business
The $48,000 Question
Where, exactly, do startups get their money? The answer may surprise you.