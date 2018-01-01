Katrina Bishop is a deputy news editor at CNBC.com. Previously, she worked as a business producer at Sky News and a copy editor at Dow Jones Newswires.
Work-Life Balance
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
Google Rents NASA's Historic Silicon Valley Airfield
The tech giant plans to use the facility to develop new space and robot technology.
Education
Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code
New companies are cropping up to meet the demand for software developers and programmers.
Technology
5 Key Milestones in Facebook's History
On Facebook's 10th birthday, founder Mark Zuckerberg wants the social network to be relevant to everyone, not just the teens who were among its first users.
Growth Strategies
Why Companies Are Hiring Artists for Their Meetings
Creative agencies like Scriberia and Innovation Arts are offering 'scribing' services to companies who want an illustrated record of their meetings and events.
Technology
Dating App Tinder Heads to China
The creators of the proximity-based free dating app are hoping it will appeal to China's 464 million mobile internet users -- none of whom have access to Facebook.