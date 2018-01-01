Katrina Bishop

Katrina Bishop is a deputy news editor at CNBC.com. Previously, she worked as a business producer at Sky News and a copy editor at Dow Jones Newswires.

Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
Work-Life Balance

The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
3 min read
Google Rents NASA's Historic Silicon Valley Airfield
Google

The tech giant plans to use the facility to develop new space and robot technology.
2 min read
Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code
Education

New companies are cropping up to meet the demand for software developers and programmers.
5 min read
5 Key Milestones in Facebook's History
Technology

On Facebook's 10th birthday, founder Mark Zuckerberg wants the social network to be relevant to everyone, not just the teens who were among its first users.
7 min read
Why Companies Are Hiring Artists for Their Meetings
Growth Strategies

Creative agencies like Scriberia and Innovation Arts are offering 'scribing' services to companies who want an illustrated record of their meetings and events.
4 min read
Dating App Tinder Heads to China
Technology

The creators of the proximity-based free dating app are hoping it will appeal to China's 464 million mobile internet users -- none of whom have access to Facebook.
5 min read
