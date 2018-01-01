Kedma Ough is a proven champion for small businesses. She is an inventor, author, speaker and a fifth-generation entrepreneur. Ough provides honest, straightforward education to innovators on feasibility, funding and free resources.
Personality
Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Project Grow
10 Steps to Become an Industry Expert in the Next 12 Months
It takes focus and common sense.
starting a buisness
Use the 'FACT' Approach to Launch the Right Idea
Not sure which of your babies to kick out of the nest first? Use this method.
Inventors
Partners Await Inventors Who Need Help Building Prototypes
Universities and the federal government have programs that provide more help than many inventors could otherwise dream of affording.
Fame
5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame
Your elevator pitch summarizes what you're selling. Now summarize your achievements so people have the confidence to buy from you.
Patents
Low-Cost Patent Search Options for Inventors on a Budget
Inventors routinely believe they were the first to think of their great idea. They are not routinely correct.
Grants
The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies
The Small Business Administration is crisscrossing the nation to educate entrepreneurs about how to apply for grants focused on early stage companies.
Inventions
A 5-Step Reality Check for Inventors
The only easy parts of developing an invention are underestimating the costs and over-estimating the market.
Inventions
4 Tips for Making Millions Quickly Marketing Through Infomercials
Though often lampooned, these long-form commercials are the original viral-marketing success story.
Holiday Marketing
6 Tips for Getting Your Product Sold in Big Box Stores This Season
The largest retailers have an insatiable demand for promising merchandise. Persistence is key to finding your spot on their shelves.
TV shows
Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV
The immensely popular Today show has segment for new products but getting selected is about as challenging as creating that gadget you're selling.
Inventors
Encouragement Is Growing for Women Inventors
Women filed about a third of all trademarks in recent years but fewer than a fifth of patents. There is help to get everybody's good ideas turned into products.
Licensing
5 Tips for Creatives to Profitably License Their Work
Starving is no way to live, even for artists. Licensing creative work for the consumer market can put food on the table.
Trade Shows
5 Ways Small Businesses Can Afford a Big-Time Trade Show
Trade shows are an opportunity for upstart companies to show their stuff and make vital connections but the cost of entry is steep.
Product Development
7 Methods for Analyzing Your Great Idea Before You Bet the Company on It
There is a time when you must fall madly in love with the product you want to bring to market and a time to coolly determine if anybody else will.