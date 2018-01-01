Kedma Ough

Kedma Ough is a proven champion for small businesses. She is an inventor, author, speaker and a fifth-generation entrepreneur. Ough provides honest, straightforward education to innovators on feasibility,  funding and free resources. 

Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
Personality

Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You

A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
4 min read
10 Steps to Become an Industry Expert in the Next 12 Months
Project Grow

10 Steps to Become an Industry Expert in the Next 12 Months

It takes focus and common sense.
5 min read
Use the 'FACT' Approach to Launch the Right Idea
starting a buisness

Use the 'FACT' Approach to Launch the Right Idea

Not sure which of your babies to kick out of the nest first? Use this method.
4 min read
Partners Await Inventors Who Need Help Building Prototypes
Inventors

Partners Await Inventors Who Need Help Building Prototypes

Universities and the federal government have programs that provide more help than many inventors could otherwise dream of affording.
4 min read
5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame
Fame

5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame

Your elevator pitch summarizes what you're selling. Now summarize your achievements so people have the confidence to buy from you.
4 min read
Low-Cost Patent Search Options for Inventors on a Budget
Patents

Low-Cost Patent Search Options for Inventors on a Budget

Inventors routinely believe they were the first to think of their great idea. They are not routinely correct.
3 min read
The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies
Grants

The Feds Have $2.5B Available to Fund Innovative Small Companies

The Small Business Administration is crisscrossing the nation to educate entrepreneurs about how to apply for grants focused on early stage companies.
4 min read
A 5-Step Reality Check for Inventors
Inventions

A 5-Step Reality Check for Inventors

The only easy parts of developing an invention are underestimating the costs and over-estimating the market.
4 min read
4 Tips for Making Millions Quickly Marketing Through Infomercials
Inventions

4 Tips for Making Millions Quickly Marketing Through Infomercials

Though often lampooned, these long-form commercials are the original viral-marketing success story.
4 min read
6 Tips for Getting Your Product Sold in Big Box Stores This Season
Holiday Marketing

6 Tips for Getting Your Product Sold in Big Box Stores This Season

The largest retailers have an insatiable demand for promising merchandise. Persistence is key to finding your spot on their shelves.
4 min read
Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV
TV shows

Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV

The immensely popular Today show has segment for new products but getting selected is about as challenging as creating that gadget you're selling.
4 min read
Encouragement Is Growing for Women Inventors
Inventors

Encouragement Is Growing for Women Inventors

Women filed about a third of all trademarks in recent years but fewer than a fifth of patents. There is help to get everybody's good ideas turned into products.
4 min read
5 Tips for Creatives to Profitably License Their Work
Licensing

5 Tips for Creatives to Profitably License Their Work

Starving is no way to live, even for artists. Licensing creative work for the consumer market can put food on the table.
4 min read
5 Ways Small Businesses Can Afford a Big-Time Trade Show
Trade Shows

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Afford a Big-Time Trade Show

Trade shows are an opportunity for upstart companies to show their stuff and make vital connections but the cost of entry is steep.
4 min read
7 Methods for Analyzing Your Great Idea Before You Bet the Company on It
Product Development

7 Methods for Analyzing Your Great Idea Before You Bet the Company on It

There is a time when you must fall madly in love with the product you want to bring to market and a time to coolly determine if anybody else will.
4 min read
