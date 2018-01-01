Keith Johnstone

Guest Writer
Head of Marketing, Peak Sales Recruiting

Keith Johnstone is the head of marketing at Peak Sales Recruiting, a B2B sales recruiting company, launched in 2006.  Johnstone leads all marketing activities and has successfully grown revenue and lead-volume every quarter. He's played a key role in driving Peak Sales Recruiting to become known in its industry for its success rate of 50 percent above the industry average. The company works with a wide range of clients, including boutique, mid-size and world-class companies, including P&G, Gartner, Deloitte, Merck, Taser and others. 

 

5 Investments You Can Make With That $1.5 Trillion in Tax Cuts to Grow Your Company
Business Taxes

There is no doubt that companies received an enormous financial gift here. But how these leaders spend the money will have profound implications.
'Remember the Ladies': 5 Reasons Your Sales Team Needs (More) Women
Ready for Anything

Forget Abigail Adams' famous exhortation: Women in sales, clear and simple, outperform their male colleagues.
The 4 Biggest Mistakes New Executives Make
executives

One study found a 50 percent chance that new executives will leave the organization within the first 18 months. Here are four of the biggest reasons why.
