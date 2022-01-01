Kenneth Burke

Kenneth Burke

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Marketing

Kenneth Burke has written over 1,000 articles on business growth and helped companies from pre-launch startups to billion-dollar businesses achieve their goals. He's also a champion for Chattanooga, TN and always open to a new book recommendation.

https://www.textrequest.com

Follow Kenneth Burke on Social

Latest

Marketing

5 Steps to Creating Successful Marketing Campaigns

From startups to Fortune 100 brands, great marketing teams share common strategies to create compelling campaigns.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like