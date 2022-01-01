Signing out of account, Standby...
Kenneth Burke
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Marketing
Kenneth Burke has written over 1,000 articles on business growth and helped companies from pre-launch startups to billion-dollar businesses achieve their goals. He's also a champion for Chattanooga, TN and always open to a new book recommendation.
Follow Kenneth Burke on Social
Latest
5 Steps to Creating Successful Marketing Campaigns
From startups to Fortune 100 brands, great marketing teams share common strategies to create compelling campaigns.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
-
Zane Landin
Founder and CEO of PositiveVibes Magazine
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Bob Marsh
Chief revenue officer at Bluewater
-
David Karandish
CEO of Capacity
-
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform