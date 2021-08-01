Kevin Cook

Stocks

Bear of the Day: StoneCo (STNE)

This Warren Buffett payments company from Brazil cratered further last week on Q3 EPS

Stocks

Where to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) After Earnings

You may only get one shot at this key level, so read this before NVDA reports tonight.

Stocks

Bull of the Day: Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

This little maker of premier LIDAR tech just got a big nod from NVIDIA to join forces

Stocks

Bear of the Day: Tutor Perini (TPC)

Steady revenue declines have turned into a big EPS miss and cloudy outlook for this heavy builder

Stocks

Ford F-100 Eluminator Lights It Up: EV-Crate Motors Produce 480-HP

Gearheads and other custom propulsion enthusiasts are about to build some amazing EVs.

Stocks

Bull of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Still trading at only 8X sales vs NVDA at 21X, Lisa Su lights up semi industry again

Stocks

Bull of the Day: Fastly (FSLY)

All eyes on Nov 3 report as growth hiccup appears over and big customers stay on board

Stocks

Pinterest Gets the Call from PayPal: Imagine a New E-Commerce Powerhouse

PYPL is hungry to create an ecosystem that stays hip to the ways of youth and an NFT push is probably next.

Stocks

Bull of the Day: Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Key M&A boosts sales & EPS, opens path to new business with Clinical Genomics Division

Stocks

Correction Not Over: Indicators to Watch for Capitulation

Lots of bottom-callers are wishing it was over, but the pain has hardly begun.

Stocks

Bull of the Day: Qualcomm (QCOM)

5G leader has strong growth ahead, despite missing the mark in an ADAS bidding war

Stocks

September Swoon Just Getting Started: Dial In Your Buy Targets

Sell-off is unfolding and even a "lovey-dovey" Fed won't save it.

Stocks

Bear of the Day: Okta (OKTA)

Cybersecurity identity specialist may have hit trough EPS as investors focus on sales growth

Stocks

Bull of the Day: The Trade Desk (TTD)

The "CME of Advertising" launched an ad-buyer platform that wins no matter what Google does

Stocks

Finding Value in a Sea of Bubbles: Stocks to Win When the Cloud Bursts

Before Tech Bubble 2.0 pops, investors have a great place to grow besides cash.

