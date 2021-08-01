Signing out of account, Standby...
Kevin Cook
Bear of the Day: StoneCo (STNE)
This Warren Buffett payments company from Brazil cratered further last week on Q3 EPS
Where to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) After Earnings
You may only get one shot at this key level, so read this before NVDA reports tonight.
Bull of the Day: Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
This little maker of premier LIDAR tech just got a big nod from NVIDIA to join forces
Bear of the Day: Tutor Perini (TPC)
Steady revenue declines have turned into a big EPS miss and cloudy outlook for this heavy builder
Ford F-100 Eluminator Lights It Up: EV-Crate Motors Produce 480-HP
Gearheads and other custom propulsion enthusiasts are about to build some amazing EVs.
Bull of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Still trading at only 8X sales vs NVDA at 21X, Lisa Su lights up semi industry again
Bull of the Day: Fastly (FSLY)
All eyes on Nov 3 report as growth hiccup appears over and big customers stay on board
Pinterest Gets the Call from PayPal: Imagine a New E-Commerce Powerhouse
PYPL is hungry to create an ecosystem that stays hip to the ways of youth and an NFT push is probably next.
Bull of the Day: Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)
Key M&A boosts sales & EPS, opens path to new business with Clinical Genomics Division
Correction Not Over: Indicators to Watch for Capitulation
Lots of bottom-callers are wishing it was over, but the pain has hardly begun.
Bull of the Day: Qualcomm (QCOM)
5G leader has strong growth ahead, despite missing the mark in an ADAS bidding war
September Swoon Just Getting Started: Dial In Your Buy Targets
Sell-off is unfolding and even a "lovey-dovey" Fed won't save it.
Bear of the Day: Okta (OKTA)
Cybersecurity identity specialist may have hit trough EPS as investors focus on sales growth
Bull of the Day: The Trade Desk (TTD)
The "CME of Advertising" launched an ad-buyer platform that wins no matter what Google does
Finding Value in a Sea of Bubbles: Stocks to Win When the Cloud Bursts
Before Tech Bubble 2.0 pops, investors have a great place to grow besides cash.
