Khalil Kafrouni

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Khalil is a data scientist who has helped dozens of e-commerce businesses turn their data into money. He is the founder of Spikie, the AI data analyst for Shopify stores.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growing a Business

Want to Double The Profit Generated From a Single Customer? Master This 5-Step Strategy

Promotions are a great tool for e-commerce businesses. However, if not used strategically, they can do more harm than good. With this 5-step strategy you will be able to keep your customers coming back, transforming them into your brand evangelists. With practical tips, learn to identify key customer segments, find products that drive repeat sales and craft effective promotional campaigns that skyrocket customer lifetime value.

More Authors You Might Like