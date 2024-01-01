Khalil Kafrouni
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Want to Double The Profit Generated From a Single Customer? Master This 5-Step Strategy
Promotions are a great tool for e-commerce businesses. However, if not used strategically, they can do more harm than good. With this 5-step strategy you will be able to keep your customers coming back, transforming them into your brand evangelists. With practical tips, learn to identify key customer segments, find products that drive repeat sales and craft effective promotional campaigns that skyrocket customer lifetime value.