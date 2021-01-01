About Kieran Lewis
Kieran Lewis is a British serial entrepreneur, direct response marketer, and angel investor. As an angel investor (both directly and via angel syndicates he participates in) he has invested in companies like Molekule Air, Camden Town Brewery, Tradesy, Chai Bio and many more.
News and Trends
3 Megatrends You Can't Ignore In the New Digital Economy
In challenging times, you need every advantage you can get. Embracing these trends will keep you ahead of the pack.