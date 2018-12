Kimberley Kasper

Guest Writer

Chief Marketing Officer of Jobvite

Kimberley Kasper is the chief marketing officer of Jobvite and is responsible for all aspects of Jobvite’s marketing. She has 20 years of leadership experience developing and managing strategic-marketing initiatives in the high-tech sector. Prior to Jobvite, Kasper served as vice president of marketing at Taleo, a talent-management platform company that was sold to Oracle.