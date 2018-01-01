Kimberly Reindl

Kimberly Reindl

Guest Writer
Senior Counsel at Perkins Coie
Kimberly Reindl is senior counsel in Perkins Coie’s Litigation practice. She represents several of the world’s leading technology and Internet companies on digital and website accessibility issues. Reindl also advises technology companies, software developers and major retailers on ADA compliance and in their efforts to settle claims.

More From Kimberly Reindl

5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility
Legal Issues

5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility

With litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act on the rise, companies should be adding web accessibility to their list of top priorities for 2016.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.