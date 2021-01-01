About kirsha campbell
When business owners find their businesses in financial chaos, they reach out to Kirsha. She integrates all the moving parts in your business to set up the right foundation to be recession proof, operate with reduced risk, increase cashflow, set up effective systems and procedures and more
Taxes
2 Ways to Mess with the IRS
A CPA, CMA and self-described "cashflow maven" explains how to expedite your tax savings plan with a pair of super-easy pointers.