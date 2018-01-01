Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?
Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?

RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
2 min read
This Family Was Amongst the First to Bring Family Offices in India
This Family Was Amongst the First to Bring Family Offices in India

Managed by the father and daughter duo, RAAY Global Investments was established in 2002 as a family office
5 min read
Ola to Finally Engulf Uber's India Business after '12 Months of Talks'
Ola to Finally Engulf Uber's India Business after '12 Months of Talks'

The rationale behind Uber-Ola deal is simply that for any company it's important to cut their losses if they want a successful IPO
3 min read
This Ed-tech Platform is Easing the Admission Process for Kids
This Ed-tech Platform is Easing the Admission Process for Kids

The hassle for parents to enroll kids in schools gave Tulika Nagar the idea to start up a new venture
3 min read
This Indian College Dropout & His American Co-founder Have a Dream Together
This Indian College Dropout & His American Co-founder Have a Dream Together

The company counts Gary Vaynerchuk's Vayner Media as its top client
3 min read
If you're an Entrepreneur, Your First Venture is Just the Beginning
If you're an Entrepreneur, Your First Venture is Just the Beginning

The founder of India's first B2B e-commerce platform for hospitality sector reveals how he mastered the technique of spurring up the growth of e-commerce companies in India
4 min read
This Indian is Pumping Hard Earned Money from the US in Building Homes for his Country's Poor
This Indian is Pumping Hard Earned Money from the US in Building Homes for his Country's Poor

Robin Raina Foundation funds the education of the underprivileged in India
2 min read
This Company is Set Out to Be a Challenge to Bloomberg and Reuters Terminals
This Company is Set Out to Be a Challenge to Bloomberg and Reuters Terminals

Data analytics has assumed a key role to hunt out useful information that will help users make sound business decisions
3 min read
How these Two Ex-IITians are Drawing Millennials' Attention Towards Micro-saving
How these Two Ex-IITians are Drawing Millennials' Attention Towards Micro-saving

"Savings are essentially liquid so the users can withdraw money at any point of time"
4 min read
This Community is Helping Entrepreneurs Boost Their Networking Skills
This Community is Helping Entrepreneurs Boost Their Networking Skills

This Network is helping entrepreneurs, who are facing difficulty in scaling business but have the fire in their bellies to grow, on its diversified platform.
4 min read
'Diversity in Design is Our Forte'
'Diversity in Design is Our Forte'

'Our Aim is to Create Seasoned Professionals'
3 min read
Laundry Business in India Slated to be the Big Bet
Laundry Business in India Slated to be the Big Bet

This US-based company aims to become a major player by offering franchisees in Indian laundry space
4 min read
'Why Go Abroad When You Have Better Educational Opportunities In India'
'Why Go Abroad When You Have Better Educational Opportunities In India'

Identifying the real pain points in business is one of the major qualities which an entrepreneur must have, said this erudite professor.
3 min read
This India-born Mauritius Bank CEO Is Prompt To Leave Digital Footprint Here
This India-born Mauritius Bank CEO Is Prompt To Leave Digital Footprint Here

"We look at how the new generation of commercial Web browsers can help Netizens surf the world"
3 min read
This Entrepreneur Couple Knows How To Do The Balancing Act
This Entrepreneur Couple Knows How To Do The Balancing Act

'For couples, it works best if they have a common goal for life.'
3 min read
