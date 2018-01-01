Kumar Asheshanand

Kumar Asheshanand

Guest Writer
Director Business, HinKhoj

Kumar Asheshanand is product and business guy leading Hindi focussed e-learning and translation service startup HinKhoj which have 10 Million+ download on playstore and reached over 100 Million + new user from website.

More From Kumar Asheshanand

#7 Things A Start-up Can Learn From Rajamouli And Baahubali Team
Startup Basics

#7 Things A Start-up Can Learn From Rajamouli And Baahubali Team

Start-up entrepreneurs need to be visionary to build a product or service that captivates a market
5 min read
Relevance of Local Language in Today's World of Digital Content
Digital Content

Relevance of Local Language in Today's World of Digital Content

#4 reasons why you should use regional or local language for your brands and business.
4 min read
