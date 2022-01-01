Nitin Kumar
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder
Co-founder of zblocks and two-decade tech veteran, transformative CEO, and ex-Management Consulting Partner focused on the TMT sectors. Nitin has led hyper-scale organizations ($multi-billion P/L) and start-ups with international experience across all major markets (six continents).
Business Culture
7 Outdated Habits That Will Paralyze Your Business
These outdated strategies and rules from the old economy are slowly stifling success. These are the reason good companies go bad.