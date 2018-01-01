Kumar Srivastava

Kumar Srivastava

Guest Writer
Senior Director of Product Management

Kumar Srivastava has extensive experience in product innovation, design and management and has built several products and services across security, social networking, mobile apps, etc.

More From Kumar Srivastava

5 Questions to Ask Before You Reinvent Any Product
Innovation

5 Questions to Ask Before You Reinvent Any Product

Exactly what is "reinvention entrepreneurship"?
5 min read
How My 5-Year-Old Helped Me Better Understand Customers
Entrepreneurship

How My 5-Year-Old Helped Me Better Understand Customers

Immersed in their own work flow and priorities, clients might not communicate directly -- without some of these techniques.
4 min read
3 Destructive Distractions That Every Entrepreneur Should Avoid
Execution

3 Destructive Distractions That Every Entrepreneur Should Avoid

Scope creep, fragmented mindshare and disorganization are often the difference between flawless execution and spectacular flameouts.
3 min read
4 Strategies for Making Your Product 'Smarter'
Innovation

4 Strategies for Making Your Product 'Smarter'

A fertile frontier for invention is upgrading familiar products to make them more responsive and useful.
4 min read
Delight, the Awesome Product Metric That Rules Them All
Product Design

Delight, the Awesome Product Metric That Rules Them All

Do your goods outshine the competition and instill fierce consumer loyalty?
5 min read
3 Signs That Your Partner Program Is Going Belly Up
Strategic Partnerships

3 Signs That Your Partner Program Is Going Belly Up

How to ensure your partner program is set up for success, rather than ending up a total dud.
5 min read
When Your Product Design Makes Your Customers Feel Smart
Ready for Anything

When Your Product Design Makes Your Customers Feel Smart

Create services or devices that enable users to maximize their time and money. Big Data can play a role in this fine-tuning.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.