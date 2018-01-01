Kuty Shalev

Blockchain
Forget Bitcoin for Now: Here's the Real Reason You Should Embrace Blockchain
Ignore Bitcoin for the moment: Distributed-ledger technology is most useful for assuring quality within supply chains. Here's how to incorporate it.
Team-Building
3 Ways to Help Creative Employees Thrive -- Even If That Means They Leave the Job
Open, no-pressure discussions can create perceptible improvements in how team members work together.
Customer Relationship Management
Your Success Is My Success: How to Build Thriving Client-Vendor Relationships
Here are three steps you can take to make mutual success more than an aspiration.
Remote Workers
Distance Is No Barrier to a Strong Company Culture
A balance between tradition and evolution is how you attract and retain remote team members who are in it for the long run.
Managing Remote Teams
Distributed Teams Are Disrupting Tech. Here's How to Join Them.
Remote employees offer a slew of advantages, but smoothly integrating them requires rethinking operations a bit.
Customer Engagement
How Often is Too Often to Send Client Updates?
Don't be a pest but don't think a weekly "all is well" notification is all it takes.
Startups
3 Steps to Building Credibility for Your Startup
The majority of startups fail. Leverage what you've done in the past -- as well as who you know -- to beat those odds.
Technology Startups
How to Build Incredible, Game-Changing Technology Fast (and Right)
To stand out in the market, hit on customers' pain points -- and solve them -- before someone beats you to it.
Gamification
Effectively Manage a Remote Team via Gamification
Struggling to manage your remote team? Introduce gamification -- and a smiley face or two -- and watch your team flourish.
Managing Remote Teams
4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers
Break down goals to their most basic components to make them easy for virtual teammates to follow.
Communication Strategies
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
Investing
Stop Giving Money to Others. Invest in Yourself.
Why relinquish financial control to the stock market when you could be working on your own worthy ideas?
Finding Your Passion
5 Steps to Help You Turn Your Passion Into Profit
What business void are you dying to fill?
App Developers
4 Questions to Help You Price Your App in a 'Freemium' World
Streaming music, videos and games is still largely free. How do you get your piece of the pie?
App Developers
iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?
Android has been the preferred OS until now, but heads up, small business: Here comes Microsoft.