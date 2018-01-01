Kuty Shalev

Kuty Shalev

Guest Writer
Founder of Clevertech
Kuty Shalev is the founder of Clevertech, a New York City-based firm that designs, develops and deploys strategic software for businesses that want to transform themselves using the power of the web. 

More From Kuty Shalev

Forget Bitcoin for Now: Here's the Real Reason You Should Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain

Forget Bitcoin for Now: Here's the Real Reason You Should Embrace Blockchain

Ignore Bitcoin for the moment: Distributed-ledger technology is most useful for assuring quality within supply chains. Here's how to incorporate it.
6 min read
3 Ways to Help Creative Employees Thrive -- Even If That Means They Leave the Job
Team-Building

3 Ways to Help Creative Employees Thrive -- Even If That Means They Leave the Job

Open, no-pressure discussions can create perceptible improvements in how team members work together.
6 min read
Your Success Is My Success: How to Build Thriving Client-Vendor Relationships
Customer Relationship Management

Your Success Is My Success: How to Build Thriving Client-Vendor Relationships

Here are three steps you can take to make mutual success more than an aspiration.
6 min read
Distance Is No Barrier to a Strong Company Culture
Remote Workers

Distance Is No Barrier to a Strong Company Culture

A balance between tradition and evolution is how you attract and retain remote team members who are in it for the long run.
6 min read
Distributed Teams Are Disrupting Tech. Here's How to Join Them.
Managing Remote Teams

Distributed Teams Are Disrupting Tech. Here's How to Join Them.

Remote employees offer a slew of advantages, but smoothly integrating them requires rethinking operations a bit.
6 min read
How Often is Too Often to Send Client Updates?
Customer Engagement

How Often is Too Often to Send Client Updates?

Don't be a pest but don't think a weekly "all is well" notification is all it takes.
6 min read
3 Steps to Building Credibility for Your Startup
Startups

3 Steps to Building Credibility for Your Startup

The majority of startups fail. Leverage what you've done in the past -- as well as who you know -- to beat those odds.
5 min read
How to Build Incredible, Game-Changing Technology Fast (and Right)
Technology Startups

How to Build Incredible, Game-Changing Technology Fast (and Right)

To stand out in the market, hit on customers' pain points -- and solve them -- before someone beats you to it.
5 min read
Effectively Manage a Remote Team via Gamification
Gamification

Effectively Manage a Remote Team via Gamification

Struggling to manage your remote team? Introduce gamification -- and a smiley face or two -- and watch your team flourish.
5 min read
4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers
Managing Remote Teams

4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers

Break down goals to their most basic components to make them easy for virtual teammates to follow.
5 min read
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Communication Strategies

Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.

Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
4 min read
Stop Giving Money to Others. Invest in Yourself.
Investing

Stop Giving Money to Others. Invest in Yourself.

Why relinquish financial control to the stock market when you could be working on your own worthy ideas?
4 min read
5 Steps to Help You Turn Your Passion Into Profit
Finding Your Passion

5 Steps to Help You Turn Your Passion Into Profit

What business void are you dying to fill?
4 min read
4 Questions to Help You Price Your App in a 'Freemium' World
App Developers

4 Questions to Help You Price Your App in a 'Freemium' World

Streaming music, videos and games is still largely free. How do you get your piece of the pie?
4 min read
iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?
App Developers

iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?

Android has been the preferred OS until now, but heads up, small business: Here comes Microsoft.
4 min read
