Kyle Stock recently worked as a senior business reporter at The Daily and has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Popular Science and National Geographic Adventure. He has a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University and a master's in business administration from Columbia Business School. Email him at kylestock77@gmail.com.

Business-Buying Search Funds Gain Momentum
The buy-build-sell strategy is spreading thanks to a few high-profile successes. Here's how it works.
Equity Crowdfunding Rules Stalled at SEC
What's ahead for companies seeking to tap crowdfunding to sell equity stakes online? Lots of waiting.
