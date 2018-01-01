Kylo-Patrick R. Hart

Perfect Presents
Wrap up profits with a gift basket business.
It's Your Party
Mix business with pleasure as an event planner.
Finders Keepers
How to attract customers and keep them coming back for more.
Business Gifts
Show your appreciation while promoting your business.
Somebody To Lean On
Build a strong support network to help you through the tough times.
Doin' Time
How many hours will you commit to your new start-up business?
Tricks Of The Trade
Become an expert before becoming a business owner.
Who Are Your Customers?
Find out by researching your market.
Get What You Need
A good supplier can be an invaluable business partner.
A Smart Idea
Found something you like to do? Make it your business!
Step 12: Live And Learn
Make smart business decisions by learning from your hands-on experience.
Step 11: Promote Your Business
Highlight your business's unique advantages to attract customers.
The Future Of Your Business
Will it find a new home in the new Age of Technology?
Step 10: Set Your Price
Find the right figure to make the highest profits.
Step 9: Generate Start-Up Capital
Use your resources to raise the cash you need.