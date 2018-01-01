Lama Ataya

Chief Marketing Officer, Bayt.com

Lama Ataya heads the Marketing department at Bayt.com and within that role is also responsible for communications, content, community experience, and corporate social responsibility.

Eight Steps To Build Teams That Last
Human Resources

Eight Steps To Build Teams That Last

In any work environment, we frequently communicate, coordinate, collaborate, and correspond with other professionals. No job is truly isolated.
8 min read
Soaring Ambition: The Aspiration To Become An Entrepreneur In The MENA Region Is On The Rise
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Soaring Ambition: The Aspiration To Become An Entrepreneur In The MENA Region Is On The Rise

It comes to many as striking that aspiring entrepreneurs are on the rise across the MENA region and are taking more steps and exerting more effort to join the force of the self-employed.
8 min read
Taking Charge Of Your Career Success: Start By Defining What Being Successful Means To You
Growth Strategies

Taking Charge Of Your Career Success: Start By Defining What Being Successful Means To You

Of all the goals we set in life, being successful is probably the one that stands out the most. But what is it that makes some people more successful than others?
7 min read
How Employer Branding Can Help Your Company Be Perceived As A Great Place To Work
Employer Branding

How Employer Branding Can Help Your Company Be Perceived As A Great Place To Work

Today's professionals want more. They expect their employers to invest in their growth and development and are hungry for skills acquisition and training, a thriving culture, rewards and recognition, and life beyond work.
9 min read
The Struggle Is Real: The Middle East Has A Skills Gap Crisis
Hiring

The Struggle Is Real: The Middle East Has A Skills Gap Crisis

For years, employers in the Middle East have reported a sizable gap between the talent they need to keep their companies growing and the talent they can actually find.
9 min read
An Open Call To Innovators: The Middle East Needs More Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

An Open Call To Innovators: The Middle East Needs More Women Entrepreneurs

There are many good reasons for tackling female workforce participation as a matter of priority in the MENA. The potential economic benefit of increased women's employment is striking.
8 min read
How To Keep Employees Feeling Passionate About Their Work
Managing Employees

How To Keep Employees Feeling Passionate About Their Work

It is in a manager's best interest to invest in engaging their employees optimally.
7 min read
How To Be An Ethical Leader
Leadership

How To Be An Ethical Leader

Ethical behavior, in its simplest form, is knowing and doing what is right.
6 min read
Six Tips For Companies Who Want To Create Viral Content
Marketing

Six Tips For Companies Who Want To Create Viral Content

The new frontier of marketing is in creating branded content that isn't designed to be overtly promotional, but instead can stand on its own merits.
3 min read
Spreading The News: The Recipe For A Viral Marketing Campaign
Marketing

Spreading The News: The Recipe For A Viral Marketing Campaign

A look at the factors of every successful campaign in creating viral content.
7 min read
Balancing Act: Work-Life Balance Should Be Your Enterprise's Concern
Employee Retention

Balancing Act: Work-Life Balance Should Be Your Enterprise's Concern

Far from being a luxury, the notion of achieving a good work-life balance has become a key goal for professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
10 min read
Branding Your Company Helps You Attract Better Quality Talent: Seven Steps To Cultivating A Good Employer Image
Growth Strategies

Branding Your Company Helps You Attract Better Quality Talent: Seven Steps To Cultivating A Good Employer Image

An employer's brand is what shapes the perception of a current employee, a potential employee or a former employee with regards to your organization.
9 min read
Five Reasons To Give Fresh Grads A Chance At Your Enterprise
Growth Strategies

Five Reasons To Give Fresh Grads A Chance At Your Enterprise

The decision to hire a fresh-off-the-books college graduate isn't one you would likely make if you are eyeing short-term profits. But when this activity is viewed as an investment, finding the right person for the job can be a decision that pays dividends for years.
7 min read
Attract (And Retain) Talent For Your Enterprise In 2015
Growth Strategies

Attract (And Retain) Talent For Your Enterprise In 2015

How the GCC is gradually shifting towards an online HR schema.
9 min read
Invigorate Your Team In 10 Steps
Growth Strategies

Invigorate Your Team In 10 Steps

Bayt's Lama Ataya gives tips on how an organization can differentiate innovation and creativity, and encourage both.
9 min read
