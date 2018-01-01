Lama Ataya heads the Marketing department at Bayt.com and within that role is also responsible for communications, content, community experience, and corporate social responsibility.
Human Resources
Eight Steps To Build Teams That Last
In any work environment, we frequently communicate, coordinate, collaborate, and correspond with other professionals. No job is truly isolated.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Soaring Ambition: The Aspiration To Become An Entrepreneur In The MENA Region Is On The Rise
It comes to many as striking that aspiring entrepreneurs are on the rise across the MENA region and are taking more steps and exerting more effort to join the force of the self-employed.
Growth Strategies
Taking Charge Of Your Career Success: Start By Defining What Being Successful Means To You
Of all the goals we set in life, being successful is probably the one that stands out the most. But what is it that makes some people more successful than others?
Employer Branding
How Employer Branding Can Help Your Company Be Perceived As A Great Place To Work
Today's professionals want more. They expect their employers to invest in their growth and development and are hungry for skills acquisition and training, a thriving culture, rewards and recognition, and life beyond work.
Hiring
The Struggle Is Real: The Middle East Has A Skills Gap Crisis
For years, employers in the Middle East have reported a sizable gap between the talent they need to keep their companies growing and the talent they can actually find.
Women Entrepreneurs
An Open Call To Innovators: The Middle East Needs More Women Entrepreneurs
There are many good reasons for tackling female workforce participation as a matter of priority in the MENA. The potential economic benefit of increased women's employment is striking.
Managing Employees
How To Keep Employees Feeling Passionate About Their Work
It is in a manager's best interest to invest in engaging their employees optimally.
Leadership
How To Be An Ethical Leader
Ethical behavior, in its simplest form, is knowing and doing what is right.
Marketing
Six Tips For Companies Who Want To Create Viral Content
The new frontier of marketing is in creating branded content that isn't designed to be overtly promotional, but instead can stand on its own merits.
Marketing
Spreading The News: The Recipe For A Viral Marketing Campaign
A look at the factors of every successful campaign in creating viral content.
Employee Retention
Balancing Act: Work-Life Balance Should Be Your Enterprise's Concern
Far from being a luxury, the notion of achieving a good work-life balance has become a key goal for professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Growth Strategies
Branding Your Company Helps You Attract Better Quality Talent: Seven Steps To Cultivating A Good Employer Image
An employer's brand is what shapes the perception of a current employee, a potential employee or a former employee with regards to your organization.
Growth Strategies
Five Reasons To Give Fresh Grads A Chance At Your Enterprise
The decision to hire a fresh-off-the-books college graduate isn't one you would likely make if you are eyeing short-term profits. But when this activity is viewed as an investment, finding the right person for the job can be a decision that pays dividends for years.
Growth Strategies
Attract (And Retain) Talent For Your Enterprise In 2015
How the GCC is gradually shifting towards an online HR schema.
Growth Strategies
Invigorate Your Team In 10 Steps
Bayt's Lama Ataya gives tips on how an organization can differentiate innovation and creativity, and encourage both.