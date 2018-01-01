Larry Alton

Contributor
Freelance Writer & Former Entrepreneur
Larry Alton is an independent business consultant specializing in social media trends, business, and entrepreneurship.

How to Make Your Business Fully Remote in 7 Steps
Managing Remote Teams

Converting a traditional business to one that's fully remote can be intimidating. But take things one step at a time and you'll pull it off.
5 min read
Pop-up Shop Marketing: a Quick How-to Guide
Marketing Ideas

Do it right and pop! will go customers' expanded awareness of your brand.
5 min read
How Transparency Became a Top Priority for Businesses, and Why You Should Care
Transparency

What's your business doing to increase its transparency to consumers?
5 min read
You Need a 'Mobile Work Space.' These 6 Tools Will Help You Create One.
Remote Workers

These tools should fit into a small bag, enabling you to be productive wherever you are.
5 min read
9 Things to Look for in a Payment Gateway
payment gateway

Don't go with the first payment gateway you happen across. Instead, take your time, and pay careful attention.
6 min read
What Young Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Success of Their Peers
Young Entrepreneurs

The first step is committing to the idea of becoming a business owner and refusing to let your youth be a disadvantage.
5 min read
A Look at the Benefits of Money-Back Guarantees in Modern Marketing
Starting a Business

Customers like the "pro" of risk reduction for trying your product; but, beware the "con": Some may try to manipulate you.
5 min read
6 Infographic Best Practices You've Been Missing out on
Infographics

The key to success with infographics is understanding how to design them according to reader preferences.
5 min read
Should You Delegate That? A Comprehensive Guide
Delegation

Any time you can delegate work for less total cost than you'd spend doing it yourself, pull the trigger.
6 min read
4 Techniques Successful People Use to Make a Positive First Impression
First Impressions

Got a firm handshake? Remembered to bring business cards? Go to a party or event prepared to "wow" people in those first crucial seconds.
7 min read
Hiring Your First Employee? 5 Things You Need to Know.
Hiring

You're finally letting someone else infiltrate the walls of your company, and you'll have to assume the role of that person's boss. Don't panic.
5 min read
How to Turn Your Hobby into a Profitable Business Venture
Hobbies

Work on your hobby, learn about sales and marketing and dedicate yourself to steady improvement.
7 min read
The 7 Disadvantages Local Businesses Face Online (and How to Beat Them)
local business

As the owner of a local business, you have to face several disadvantages. But that doesn't mean you can't succeed.
5 min read
How Successful Leaders Communicate With Their Teams
Communication Strategies

Choosing your medium -- text or in-person? -- and keeping your message decisive and focused are just two of the key strategies.
5 min read
6 Travel Hacks From Experienced Business Travelers
Business Travel

Bring a tennis ball with you on your next trip. No, really.
5 min read
