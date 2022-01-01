Signing out of account, Standby...
Laura Cooper
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief People Officer of BlockFi
Professional in human resources (SPHR) and licensed attorney, Laura has 20 years of HR experience as a credible, trustworthy and business-oriented advisor. She prides herself on being honest and objective, and her recommendations are built on her formidable HR knowledge.
Maintaining Positive Dynamics at the Executive Table: The Key to a Winning Company
A strong executive team is the basis of a strong organization, but maintaining positive executive dynamics can be difficult. Here's what you should be doing.
