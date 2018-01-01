Leah Ingram

Leah Ingram

Leah Ingram is a freelance writer and the author of 14 books, including Suddenly Frugal: How to Live Happier and Healthier on Less (Adams Media, 2010).

More From Leah Ingram

Why Rupert Murdoch's Divorce Is a Wakeup Call for Business Owners
Growth Strategies

Why Rupert Murdoch's Divorce Is a Wakeup Call for Business Owners

Here's a look at three common scenarios an entrepreneur may face and possible solutions for divorce-proofing your company.
5 min read
Google CEO Larry Page's Vocal Condition and Breaking the Silence About Illness
Leadership

Google CEO Larry Page's Vocal Condition and Breaking the Silence About Illness

How business owners can keep a company moving forward, even when the boss is sick.
4 min read
Head of the Class

Head of the Class

Entrepreneurs are making the grade with educational services that go beyond the 3 R's.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.