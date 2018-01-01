Lena Requist

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur |Speaker | Educator
Lena Requist, with her background of building startups into multimillion dollar organizations, is passionate about growing businesses and developing teams. Her current project, ONTRAPORT, has been recognized for many awards including; fast growth, culture & product innovation.

5 Ways to Prepare Your Business for Natural Disasters, Catastrophes and Income Loss
Disaster Planning

Preparing for disaster includes preparing for what follows when your employees and community most need you to be open for business.
7 min read
How to Create a Meeting-Smart Work Culture
Ready for Anything

If unproductive meetings are weighing you down, it's your own fault.
6 min read
Abandoning Great Expectations: How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Disappointment
Leadership

In entrepreneurship as in the rest of life, there is usually a gap between what we want and what we have. Dealing with it is another leadership skill.
7 min read
How to Develop a Positive Relationship With Failure
Failure

If at first you don't succeed, figure out why before you try, try again.
7 min read
5 Ways Leaders Can Promote Mental Strength in Employees
Mental Health

Employee mental health is a win-win for entrepreneurs who acknowledge there is a concern.
6 min read
3 Ways Embracing Automation and Technology Can Turbocharge Your Entrepreneurial Quest
Automation

Worries that technology will make us irrelevant can blind us to the amazing possibilities at hand.
6 min read
