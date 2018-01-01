Lena Requist

Disaster Planning
5 Ways to Prepare Your Business for Natural Disasters, Catastrophes and Income Loss
Preparing for disaster includes preparing for what follows when your employees and community most need you to be open for business.
Ready for Anything
How to Create a Meeting-Smart Work Culture
If unproductive meetings are weighing you down, it's your own fault.
Leadership
Abandoning Great Expectations: How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Disappointment
In entrepreneurship as in the rest of life, there is usually a gap between what we want and what we have. Dealing with it is another leadership skill.
Failure
How to Develop a Positive Relationship With Failure
If at first you don't succeed, figure out why before you try, try again.
Mental Health
5 Ways Leaders Can Promote Mental Strength in Employees
Employee mental health is a win-win for entrepreneurs who acknowledge there is a concern.
Automation
3 Ways Embracing Automation and Technology Can Turbocharge Your Entrepreneurial Quest
Worries that technology will make us irrelevant can blind us to the amazing possibilities at hand.