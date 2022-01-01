Lindsay Cook

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and CEO of FitOn

Lindsay Cook is the co-founder and CEO of FitOn, a digital fitness company with a free fitness app that offers personalized fitness plans and instant access to a variety of premium fitness classes by world-class trainers that you can do anytime, anywhere.

https://fitonapp.com/

Don't Be a Statistic in the Great Resignation: Prioritize Employees' Health to Retain and Attract Talent

The Great Resignation has led millions of Americans to quit their jobs and seek employment with companies that value them as human beings. Show your employees how important they are to you by prioritizing their mental and physical health and wellness.

