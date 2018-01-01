Liri Andersson

Liri Andersson

Contributor
Founder, this fluid world
Liri Andersson is the founder of this fluid world, a boutique business and marketing consultancy that enables Fortune 500 organizations understand, navigate and commercially exploit the changing business and marketing environment.

More From Liri Andersson

11 Leadership Guidelines For The Digital Age
Digital Communications

11 Leadership Guidelines For The Digital Age

Ten years ago, when we would ask senior executives or company directors what "digital" meant to them, their response would usually be something related to social media.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.