Founder and CEO of nicepipes apparel

Lisa Binderow is the founder and CEO of nicepipes apparel, the premiere line of performance fabric leg and arm warmers for fitness fanatics everywhere. Binderow made her ABC Shark Tank debut on Season 8's premiere Jan. 13, 2017. Prior to becoming a full-time entrepreneur as the CEO of nicepipes, Binderow was an employee of YogaWorks, a national yoga studio chain, as a teacher and program director for seven years.