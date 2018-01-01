Lisa Stevens

Lisa Stevens

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo
Lisa Stevens, executive vice president of Wells Fargo, is a 27-year veteran of community banking. She is based in Los Angeles and is responsible for nearly 2,700 branches, 7,150 ATMs and nearly 34,000 team members serving consumers and small businesses in 24 states in the West and Midwest.

More From Lisa Stevens

5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses
Cash-Flow Management

5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

Reaching your highest potential as a business owner depends on maintaining positive cash flow.
4 min read
How to Work Toward Retirement From Your Small Business
Retirement Planning

How to Work Toward Retirement From Your Small Business

The key is to gaining financial freedom in your future is starting early.
4 min read
4 Tips for Managing Cash Flow in a Seasonal Business
Finance

4 Tips for Managing Cash Flow in a Seasonal Business

Large swings in revenue leaves you open to mismanagement.
4 min read
Preparing to Exit Your Small Business
Entrepreneurs

Preparing to Exit Your Small Business

Creating a business succession plan is critically important.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them
Financing

Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
4 min read
Millennial Entrepreneurs -- 4 Myths, Debunked
Millennials

Millennial Entrepreneurs -- 4 Myths, Debunked

Those born from 1981 to 1997 are the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs in our economy. But, who are they, really?
5 min read
Small Business Funding Options Are Plentiful When You Know Where to Look
Funding

Small Business Funding Options Are Plentiful When You Know Where to Look

Non-bank lenders provide many new avenues to financing for businesses.
4 min read
3 Tips for Giving Your Small Business a Financial Spring Cleaning
Financing

3 Tips for Giving Your Small Business a Financial Spring Cleaning

Stay on track with these tips and you will find your small business is better prepared to grow and succeed.
4 min read
3 Tips for Succeeding in Business With Your Loved One
Married Entrepreneurs

3 Tips for Succeeding in Business With Your Loved One

Running a business with your loved one can bring on additional challenges that may take all the romance out of a relationship.
4 min read
The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?
Small Business Lending

The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?

Even in today's healthy economy, many business owners are still not credit-worthy and need guidance.
4 min read
4 New Year's Resolutions for Small-Business Owners
Company New Year's Resoltuions

4 New Year's Resolutions for Small-Business Owners

Whether you want to decrease costs, grow market share or improve cash flow, now is the time to prepare for that clean slate in 2016.
4 min read
4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs
Female Entrepreneurs

4 Financing Tips for Female Entrepreneurs

Hey, ladies: Women's Small Business Month is a great time to polish up the financial strategy.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.