Liz Kislik

Millennials
3 Smart Investments to Help You Retain Millennial Employees
So many millennials seem to leave in a year or two, taking your investment in training and development with them. Here's what to do to keep them engaged.
Managing Employees
5 Things to Do When an Employee's Performance Deteriorates
It can be confusing and frustrating when a successful employee's performance takes a nosedive. Intervene effectively using these five steps.
Mistakes
4 Mistakes to Avoid When You Have to Deliver Bad News
There will always be tough things that need to be shared with your staff. If you stay away from these common communication errors, even bad news will be easier to accept.
Succession Planning
How to Plan for Succession When There's No One to Succeed You
Smart business leaders know they need to have someone in place who can sub in or replace them in case of emergency or opportunity. But sometimes it doesn't look like there's anyone who's appropriate or ready. Here are some things you can do.
Hiring Tips
Are You Hiring the Best Candidate for the Job or the One You Like the Most?
Sometimes the candidate you're drawn to won't be the best one for the job. Use these methods to find the best match for the long term.
Managing Employees
7 Signs You May Need to Leave Your Original Team Members Behind
Watch for the warning signs that your early employees aren't developing as your business grows, or you could end up with lots of unanticipated problems.