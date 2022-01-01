Signing out of account, Standby...
Louis Têtu
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Chairman of Coveo
Louis Têtu is chairman and chief executive officer of Coveo. Prior to Coveo, he co-founded Taleo Corporation, a provider of cloud software for talent and human-capital management. He lives in Quebec with his wife and their three children.
Follow Louis Têtu on Social
Latest
When You Adopt This Mindset, Everything Else Follows
One important mistake entrepreneurs frequently make is focusing on money outcomes over people: Why inverting those priorities is a success prerequisite.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
-
-
Chris McChesney
Global Practice Leader, Execution
-
Jonathon Narvey
CEO of Mind Meld PR
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital