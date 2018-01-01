Luna Williams

Luna Williams

Guest Writer
Content Manager at Immigration Advice Service
Luna Williams is the content manager at the Immigration Advice Service, a U.K. immigration law firm. The IAS provide assistance to those looking to move to or settle in the U.K. as entrepreneurs, as well as business owners in the U.K. who need help recruiting migrant talent.

More From Luna Williams

10 Questions You Can Expect to Hear in Your U.K. Entrepreneur Visa Interview
Startup Visas

10 Questions You Can Expect to Hear in Your U.K. Entrepreneur Visa Interview

The interview can be one of the most challenging parts of your entrepreneur visa application process, so it's best to be prepared.
6 min read
