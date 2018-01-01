Lynn Haller

How One Man Is Helping Businesses Reach More Customers With Cost-Effective, Inclusive Products
Technology Innovation

Inclusion Solutions creates a line of products to increase accessibility for the disabled population while keeping costs down for businesses.
3 min read
How This Company Is Helping Entrepreneurs Use 3-D Printing
3D Printers

Armed with a 3-D printer, this company helps entrepreneurs bring their dreams to life.
4 min read
From the Sustainable to the Flexible to the Edible, We Explore the Possibilities of 3-D Printing
3-D Printing

It's not just for geeks anymore.
3 min read
4 Design Leaders on the Office Item They Can't Live Without
Entrepreneurs

From a stapler to a slingshot, these four office items have been deemed essential.
2 min read
Fun Funky Functional
Growth Strategies

Want to inspire innovation? Creating a cool office place could be the first step.
