Maanas Samant

Maanas Samant

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CMIO of Ionixx Technologies

Maanas Samant is a professional in the space where healthcare and technology intersect.

https://www.ionixxtech.com/

Follow Maanas Samant on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Technology

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Post-Pandemic Telehealth Industry

The world's new virtual reality has created potential opportunities in the healthcare ecosystem.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like