Madalyn Sklar

Madalyn Sklar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Twitter Marketing Expert

Madalyn Sklar is known as a tattoo-wearing social media evangelist. She is one of the early pioneers in the digital marketing space dating back to the mid-90s. With her vast experience, she focuses primarily on teaching Twitter marketing strategies and hosts the popular #TwitterSmarter chat.

https://madalynsklar.com

Follow Madalyn Sklar on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube

Latest

Social Media

Why You Should Make Twitter Spaces Part of Your Business Strategy

Twitter's latest feature can help businesses grow their presence on the platform.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like