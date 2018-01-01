Maha Abouelenein

Maha Abouelenein

Guest Writer
Founder, Organizational Consultants
Maha Abouelenein is one of the MENA region’s top communications executives. From working with tech giants like Google and Netflix, to homegrown regional brands like Careem and Orascom, Maha has built her career advising Fortune 500 companies, high-growth tech startups, and top government bodies in the USA, UAE, and Egypt. She is the founder of Organizational Consultants, and you can read all about her breadth of experience in media, marketing, PR, events, digital communications and crisis management on her blog DigitalandSavvy.com. Raised and educated in the USA to Egyptian parents, she is home in both West and Arab worlds. She thrives on storytelling, building scalable campaigns, and thought leadership.

More From Maha Abouelenein

Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018
Growth Strategies

Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018

The aim of this to-do list is to offer you digital tricks that will make your life easier.
3 min read
Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018
Communication Strategies

Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018

A new year signifies a fresh page, a fresh calendar of days that are overflowing with hope, exciting unknowns, and a chance to reset the button to get focused on big goals.
6 min read
I Quit Google To Become An Entrepreneur
Women Entrepreneurs

I Quit Google To Become An Entrepreneur

The MENA region presents an oasis of opportunities for entrepreneurs, and the marketplace here is thriving like never before.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.