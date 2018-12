Guest Writer

Founder, Organizational Consultants

Maha Abouelenein is one of the MENA region’s top communications executives. From working with tech giants like Google and Netflix, to homegrown regional brands like Careem and Orascom, Maha has built her career advising Fortune 500 companies, high-growth tech startups, and top government bodies in the USA, UAE, and Egypt. She is the founder of Organizational Consultants, and you can read all about her breadth of experience in media, marketing, PR, events, digital communications and crisis management on her blog DigitalandSavvy.com. Raised and educated in the USA to Egyptian parents, she is home in both West and Arab worlds. She thrives on storytelling, building scalable campaigns, and thought leadership.