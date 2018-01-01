Maha Abouelenein

Growth Strategies
Your Digital (And Savvy) To-Do List For 2018
The aim of this to-do list is to offer you digital tricks that will make your life easier.
Communication Strategies
Break Through: Communications Trends Brands Need To Watch Out For In 2018
A new year signifies a fresh page, a fresh calendar of days that are overflowing with hope, exciting unknowns, and a chance to reset the button to get focused on big goals.
Women Entrepreneurs
I Quit Google To Become An Entrepreneur
The MENA region presents an oasis of opportunities for entrepreneurs, and the marketplace here is thriving like never before.