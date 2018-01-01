Majed M. Al Tahan

Majed M. Al Tahan

Contributor
Founder and CEO, AYM

Majed M. Al Tahan is the founder and CEO of AYM. He is an established entrepreneur in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a great passion to impact the apps market. From an early age, he was always eager to build up his own businesses and take the entrepreneurial plunge. After graduating university with an architecture degree, he started working as a real estate developer working with some of the biggest names in the industry. During this period of six years, he continued developing ideas for his next business move.

Majed recognized that e-commerce was the missing element in the Saudi commerce landscape at the time and he grabbed the opportunity to begin his journey to build the first ever online service for grocery shopping in the Kingdom with the BinDawood group. The business took off and there was no looking back for Al Tahan. Majed Al Tahan thrives on excellence and believes in people first. Today, at the helm of Danube’s online offering, and with his new venture, AYM, he’s focused on developing the technology behind the e-commerce app and spearheading the transformation of grocery shopping space.

More From Majed M. Al Tahan

From Concept To Launch: The Origin Story Of My Middle East Startup
Startups

From Concept To Launch: The Origin Story Of My Middle East Startup

Our current and future ventures will be ground-breaking, but they are also driven by purpose: to create technology that will change the lives of individuals and communities for the better.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.