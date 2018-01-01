Malcolm Friedberg

Leadership
Leadership Lessons From Sports Legends
Leadership and teamwork are hallmarks of these famous athletes who dominated their games.
Hiring
5 Tips for Hiring the Right 'Fit' Early in Your Company's Growth
First off, don't be a pack animal at work: Don't hire people just like you.
Mobile Apps
10 Reasons Not to Build a Mobile App
Sure, you're smart, capable and love a challenge. But in a marketplace with three million competitors, you'd better think 10 times or more about entering it.
Startup Mistakes
6 Common Mistakes First-Time Business Owners Should Avoid
Leave your ego at the door, plan precisely and shoot for alignment, not consensus.