Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of CleverTap
Malcolm Friedberg is the chief marketing officer at CleverTap. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to his position, overseeing marketing and customer acquisition operations for the venture-funded mobile messaging company. Before delving into the world of marketing, Friedberg held C-level positions at several prestigious companies including Lead Targets, Euphonix, No Red Tape Mortgage and eVox Productions.

Leadership Lessons From Sports Legends
Leadership

Leadership Lessons From Sports Legends

Leadership and teamwork are hallmarks of these famous athletes who dominated their games.
4 min read
5 Tips for Hiring the Right 'Fit' Early in Your Company's Growth
Hiring

5 Tips for Hiring the Right 'Fit' Early in Your Company's Growth

First off, don't be a pack animal at work: Don't hire people just like you.
5 min read
10 Reasons Not to Build a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

10 Reasons Not to Build a Mobile App

Sure, you're smart, capable and love a challenge. But in a marketplace with three million competitors, you'd better think 10 times or more about entering it.
5 min read
6 Common Mistakes First-Time Business Owners Should Avoid
Startup Mistakes

6 Common Mistakes First-Time Business Owners Should Avoid

Leave your ego at the door, plan precisely and shoot for alignment, not consensus.
5 min read
