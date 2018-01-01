Malcolm Friedberg

Guest Writer

Chief Marketing Officer of CleverTap

Malcolm Friedberg is the chief marketing officer at CleverTap. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to his position, overseeing marketing and customer acquisition operations for the venture-funded mobile messaging company. Before delving into the world of marketing, Friedberg held C-level positions at several prestigious companies including Lead Targets, Euphonix, No Red Tape Mortgage and eVox Productions.