Mandar Apte

Founder and Executive Director, From India With Love

Mandar is a Visiting Scholar in the School for Conflict Analysis & Resolution at George Mason University.

Prior to this, Mandar worked at Shell for 17 years and managed Shells’ GameChanger Social Innovation program, investing in ideas that create shared values- business value and social impact. Mandar is an acclaimed expert on leadership and social innovation and has spoken on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership at prestigious forums including TEDx, Wharton Business School, Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, London Business School etc. he is the winner of the prestigious Ashoka league of Intrapreneurs for designing and delivering an innovative learning program at Shell to over 2000 colleagues using meditation practice.