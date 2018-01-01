Manny Khoshbin

Manny Khoshbin

VIP Contributor
Real Estate Mogul, Serial Entrepreneur, and Author
MANNY KHOSHBIN is the author of Driven: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success (Entrepreneur Press, 2018) as well as the president and CEO of The Khoshbin Company, based in Orange County, CA. Khoshbin immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1984 at the age of 14, got his real estate license in 1992, and proceeded to build a tremendously successful career in real estate. Today, his company has real estate holdings in seven states, totaling over 2.5 million square feet. As an entrepreneur, he loves to challenge himself and maintains a dream of having a vast enterprise expanding across many businesses.

Books by Manny Khoshbin

Driven

Driven

Buy From
