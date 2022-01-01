Prof. Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez

Prof. Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chairman Of Al-Khalifa Business School

He is a lawyer and journalist, professor, contributor and advisor at different universities, particularly at the IVY League. Advisor to United Nations higher officials and as a member of the diplomatic staff of several governments.

http://akbs.assafdynasty.com/

Follow Prof. Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal y Núñez on Social

Latest

Technology

Higher Education in the Face of New Technologies Is an Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Reducing the failure rate, promoting equal opportunities and allowing the mastery of new technologies are fundamental challenges for education in 2022.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like