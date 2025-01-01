Marga Hoek

Bio

Marga Hoek is a three-time CEO, international board member, investor, an internationally acclaimed thought leader and bestselling author. Marga’s work bridges science, tech, and the future of sustainability, and she’s here to celebrate the incredible women using science and tech to change the world. http://www.businessforgood.world

Latest

Women Entrepreneur®

Meet the Women Innovators Changing the World with Tech

In a fast-evolving global landscape—marked by economic uncertainties, climate pressures, and seismic technological shifts—"Tech for Good" has never been more vital.

More Authors You Might Like