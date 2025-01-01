Marga Hoek
Bio
Marga Hoek is a three-time CEO, international board member, investor, an internationally acclaimed thought leader and bestselling author. Marga’s work bridges science, tech, and the future of sustainability, and she’s here to celebrate the incredible women using science and tech to change the world. http://www.businessforgood.world
Latest
Women Entrepreneur®
Meet the Women Innovators Changing the World with Tech
In a fast-evolving global landscape—marked by economic uncertainties, climate pressures, and seismic technological shifts—"Tech for Good" has never been more vital.