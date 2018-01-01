Claudia Chan

Success
5 Ways Business Owners Can Slay Fear and Be Bold
Failure seldom stops you. What stops you is the fear of failure.
Authenticity
Are You Living Your Most Authentic Self?
When we are living our destiny, we can truly experience our highest potential.
Responsiveness
Don't Mistake Lack of Response for Lack of Respect
The flipside of having so much contact with people through email and social media is that we feel more offended when we don't get a response.
Empowerment
3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions
Transitions can be scary, but they are actually guaranteed opportunities for growth and gain.
Growth Strategies
4 Passionate Tips for Growing a Successful Business
Work hard, stay focused and never forget the passion that gets you to where you want to be.
Overcoming Obstacles
4 Practices to Triumph Any Trial
The greater your inner resilience, the greater potential you have. Next time a storm approaches, weather it with these good habits.
Ready for Anything
7 Habits to Work Proactively, Not Reactively
Because there is simply too much to do, we must be more proactive and intentional than ever when planning our time.
Ready for Anything
5 Practices to Gain More Time and Master Productivity
Empowering habits can help us gain more time, master productivity, and lead to success.
Conferences
Live Conferences Still Trump Online. Here's How to Maximize Them.
Don't take a pass on live conferences and seminars. They are still your best bet.
Intrapreneurs
Intrapreneurship is the New Entrepreneurship
The entrepreneurial mindset is necessary to bring a culture of innovation to all organizations.