Mark Abell

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President and SBA Division Director at NBH Bank
Mark Abell is senior vice president and SBA division director at NBH Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NBH Bank serves clients through Bank Midwest, Community Banks of Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank.

More From Mark Abell

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses
Loans

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses

As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
6 min read
Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.
SBA loans

Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

A technical change in SBA policy makes it easier to buy out a partner
4 min read
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
FinTech

That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business

It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
5 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
8 min read
Avoid These Financing Mistakes That Kill Business Valuations
Selling a Business

Avoid These Financing Mistakes That Kill Business Valuations

Eliminating bad debt will make your company so much more attractive for sale.
5 min read
Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise
Real Estate

Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise

For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
6 min read
You Want to Start a Business -- How Should You Finance It?
Fundraising

You Want to Start a Business -- How Should You Finance It?

Steering through fundraising pitfalls can be the life or death of your company.
7 min read
