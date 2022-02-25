Matt Hulett has driven more than $2 billion in value creation as a four-time public company CEO and president and a two-time private company CEO. He is a seasoned technology executive with more than thirty years of experience building and leading world-class SaaS and consumer companies. He has had multiple turnaround successes in the public and private sectors, including Rosetta Stone, RealNetworks, and Expedia. He is regularly featured in technology and business podcasts and media outlets, such as Recode, Forbes, and Entrepreneur. Matt lives in Seattle with his wife, Anne (CEO of Rock Grace), and their three children.

http://startupwhisperer.com/