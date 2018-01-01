Matt Hunter

Musk Expects an Apple Car by 2020, Fears One Company's AI Use
Elon Musk

Even though he thinks Apple started late on building a car, "I think they'll make a good car, and will be successful," he said.
2 min read
Fast-Growing Ello a Facebook Killer? Not So Fast.
Social Media

There's no denying the network was launched, at least partially, in reaction to all the data Facebook collects on its users. But don't expect the nascent company to really threaten Facebook's dominance.
3 min read
Now, Uber Wants to Deliver Packages for You
Uber

The car-sharing service is piloting a courier service in New York City.
1 min read
Wall Street to Nasdaq: What's Your Problem?
Starting a Business

Nasdaq's three-hour outage on Thursday has fanned concerns about the exchange's record of computer glitches.
2 min read
