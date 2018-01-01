Matt Williams

Ask the Expert
The 3 Things You Must Do Before You Approach an Investor
Many entrepreneurs want to go directly to the source the moment an idea strikes or at the first sign of growth, but you need to first prove the business to yourself before asking others to believe in it.
Ready for Anything
Here's How to Make Sure Your Company Is Ready for Online Marketing
While social media and marketing can definitely help boost a brand's online presence, there are a few other things companies should do before investing resources to these areas.
Ask the Expert
How Startup Founders Should Be Setting Long-Term Goals
Entrepreneurs need to understand what goals matter the most to their company and focus on setting goals, reviewing these milestones and seeking advice.