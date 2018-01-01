Matthew Certo

Matthew Certo

Guest Writer
CEO and Principal, Findsome & Winmore
Matthew W. Certo is CEO and principal of Findsome & Winmore, a digital marketing agency he founded in 1995. Over that time, he has helped hundreds of companies create and grow relationships using digital marketing strategy and tactics. He is the author of FOUND: Connecting with Customers in the Digital Age, and Formulaic: How Thriving Companies Market from the Core.

More From Matthew Certo

Give It Away! 3 Reasons to Create Shareable Content and Distribute It for Free.
Marketing

Give It Away! 3 Reasons to Create Shareable Content and Distribute It for Free.

Sales-heavy ads are far less engaging to today's audiences than quality, shareable content. What are you doing about that?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.