Maya Kosoff

More From Maya Kosoff

A Startup That Aims to Get Teens Talking on the Phone Raised $2.2 Million
Tech Startups

All calls on Unmute are broadcasted live, so anyone can tune in and listen to the call via the iPhone app or the web.
5 min read
Snapchat Is on Track to Generate $100 Million in Revenue
Snapchat

This projection is based on the company increasing advertising efforts and some brands reportedly willing to paying $10 million for 'sponsored lenses..'
3 min read
This Guy Sold His Startup for $575 Million in Cash -- And Gets to Keep Every Penny
Selling a Business

Here's how he did it.
3 min read
Pinterest Made a Deal With Employees That Could Rock the Startup World
Compensation and Benefits

The change could be a boon to startup employees if other big private companies follow suit.
3 min read
Uber's Nightmare Scenario
Uber

A look at how everything could go wrong for the world's hottest new company.
13 min read
16 Startup Trends That Will Be Huge in 2015
Predictions

A list of big, important predictions from the investors at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
9 min read
