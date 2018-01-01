Maya Kosoff

Tech Startups
A Startup That Aims to Get Teens Talking on the Phone Raised $2.2 Million
All calls on Unmute are broadcasted live, so anyone can tune in and listen to the call via the iPhone app or the web.
Snapchat
Snapchat Is on Track to Generate $100 Million in Revenue
This projection is based on the company increasing advertising efforts and some brands reportedly willing to paying $10 million for 'sponsored lenses..'
Compensation and Benefits
Pinterest Made a Deal With Employees That Could Rock the Startup World
The change could be a boon to startup employees if other big private companies follow suit.
Uber
Uber's Nightmare Scenario
A look at how everything could go wrong for the world's hottest new company.
Predictions
16 Startup Trends That Will Be Huge in 2015
A list of big, important predictions from the investors at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.