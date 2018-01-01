Mayur Sethi

Mayur Sethi

Partner & COO, WittyFeed

More From Mayur Sethi

Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing
Social Media

Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing

Content Marketing sails on the lines, it's about how you're creating the difference using the same tools and making a long-lasting impact
3 min read
4 Ps of Content Writing: Power of Data, Personalization, Phygital & Platform
Content Strategy

4 Ps of Content Writing: Power of Data, Personalization, Phygital & Platform

The idea is to create tailor-made content customised in different formats of media
4 min read
How Can You Build an Effective Content Distribution Strategy?
Content Strategy

How Can You Build an Effective Content Distribution Strategy?

Reaching maximum people is what drives an effective content distribution strategy
4 min read
