Meena Ganesh

MD & CEO, Portea Medical

Portea Medical is India’s leading consumer healthcare provider and focuses on general primary health care, post-hospitalization care, chronic disease management and allied services. The company offers home visits from doctors, nurses, nursing attendants and physiotherapists. In addition, Portea also provides a collection of lab samples and offers medical equipment for sale / on hire, bringing the entire gamut of healthcare services to a patient’s doorstep. Since inception in 2013, Portea has completed more than 2.5 million patient visits across the country. The company manages ~ 120,000+ patient visits each month.